City approves traffic signal maintenance

The traffic signal maintenance contract with Yunex, LLC of Riverside, was extended by the Chino City Council by up to four years in the amount of $1.4 million.
The council approved the contract on June 21.
Yunex, the only bidder, was formerly known as Siemens, and Siemens changed its name to Yunex in July 2021.
“As our community continues to grow every year, so does our maintenance costs for the traffic signal system,” said Transportation Manager Dennis Ralls.
Traffic signal system maintenance includes 130 traffic signals, 128 battery backup systems, 13 electronic radar feedback signs, 11 communication cabinet services, four lighted crosswalks, and three flashing beacon systems, Mr. Ralls said.
The contract includes preventive maintenance, routine maintenance, damage, and wear and tear, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.