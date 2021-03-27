The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced a program to provide financial aid for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020 for deaths related to COVID-19.
If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application.
The COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
Assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.
Assistance is intended to help with expenses for funeral services, interment or cremation.
In the coming weeks, an 800 number will be established.
Applicants are encouraged to start gathering the following documents:
•An official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States.
The death certificate must indicate the death “may have been caused by” or “was likely the result of” COVID-19 or COVID-19 like symptoms.
•Funeral expense documents that include the applicant’s name, the deceased individual’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses were incurred.
Information for the program can be found on FEMA’s website: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assis tance.
