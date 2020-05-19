The San Bernardino National Forest has made the decision to open the following developed recreation sites beginning May 22, 2020:
· Barton Flats Campground
· Big Pine Flat Family Campground
· Crab Flats Family Campground
· Dogwood Family Campground
· Green Valley Family Campground
· Hanna Flat Family Campground
· Heart Bar Family Campground
· Holcomb Valley Campground
· Jenks Lake Day Use Area
· North Shore Campground
· Pineknot Family Campground
· San Gorgonio Family Campground
· Serrano Campground
· South Fork Family Campground
· Wildhorse Equestrian Campground
Reservations can be made through recreation.gov except for Big Pine Family, Holcomb Big and South Fork, which are first-come, first-serve only.
Double sites at campgrounds are limited to 10 people maximum during this time.
Shower facilities, which are located at Barton Flats, Dogwood, San Gorgonio, Serrano and Wildhorse campgrounds, are not available at this time.
National Forest officials are asking guest to recreate near their homes, when possible. They also recommend that visitors should practice self-sufficiency when visiting national forests and come prepared with all the essentials needed for a day trip, including food, emergency supplies, and the ability to pack-out trash.
They ask the public to maintain at least six feet distancing from others, to not gather in groups and follow the latest guidance from officials.
Other recommendations are:
Communicate with others while passing. Alert trail users of presence and step aside to let others pass
Pack out trash and leave with everything that was brought into the campsite.
National Forest officials remind guests that some services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.
For more information, visit the San Bernardino National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/sbnf Facebook www.facebook.com/SanBernardinoNF and Twitter www.twitter.com/SanBernardinoNF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.