Project foreman David Carlson uses heavy equipment
Champion photo by Dawn Marks

Project foreman David Carlson uses heavy equipment on Thursday to take a bite out of a brick building that had once been a machine shop classroom at Chino High. Demolition of several buildings has been ongoing for the last two weeks, while construction of new buildings is in progress on the north end of the campus. The campus is being built to face Jefferson Avenue and completion of this phase is expected by late next year. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.