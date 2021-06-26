Tesla charges in

Seventeen parking spaces have been converted to electrical vehicle spaces for Tesla between Wood Ranch BBQ and P.F. Chang’s on the north side of the parking lot at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. One space will be handicapped accessible. The station is expected to open in a week or two. after Southern California Edison installs the meter.
