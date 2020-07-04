California Public Utilities Commission will begin educating businesses and residents later this month on the new “840” area code that will be added to the geographic region served by the 909 area code.
“The overlay will allow existing 909 area code customers to keep their telephone numbers and area code,” according to a June 25 news release. “However, customers will be required to dial 1 and the area code for all calls to and from telephone numbers with the 909 and 840 area codes when the overlay is effective.”
The agency expects the 840 area code to become effective in early 2021.
Prices of calls will not change and dialing “1” does not make the call a toll or long-distance call. Calls to 911, 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 and 811 will not change, the agency said.
Cities currently in the 909 area code are Chino, Chino Hills, Big Bear Lake, Colton, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Highland, Loma Linda, Montclair, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Yucaipa, Claremont, Diamond Bar, City of Industry, La Verne, Pomona, San Dimas, Walnut, Calimesa, Eastvale and a small area of Yorba Linda.
The agency held public meetings in Pomona, San Bernardino and Redlands in April 2017 to discuss overlay and split options to add an area code to the 909 area.
Approval took place on June 13, 2019.
The 909 area code was created in November 1992 from the split of the 714 area code. In 2004, the 909 area code was split to form the 951 area code.
Residents or business owners with questions about the 909-840 area code overlay can email the Public Advisor’s Office at public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov or send a letter to the CPUC Public Advisor’s Office, 320 W. 4th St., Suite 500, Los Angeles, California, 90013.
