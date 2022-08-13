Ribbon cutting Aug. 24
Chino Valley Unified School District will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its inaugural Mandarin Dual Language Immersion program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Hidden Trails Elementary School, 2250 Ridgeview Drive, Chino Hills.
Bunco at the Basco Aug. 18
The Chino Cultural Foundation will host Bunco at the Basco at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., Chino.
The event will feature a social hour with Bunco starting at 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded.
There will be a silent auction, raffle baskets and 50-50.
Tickets are $25 per person, if purchased in advanced.
Cost is $35 if purchased at the door. Pre-paid tickets are available at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., at chinocul tural foundation.com, or by calling (909) 628-8506. Seating is limited.
Proceeds will benefit the Youth Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to students in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Hike the Valley
The City of Chino will hold a three-part hiking program where participants are shuttled to and guided through local trails that range from 2 to 5 miles.
Cost is $22 for residents and $32 for non-residents. Cost includes all three hikes, shuttle service, and a light snack following each hike.
The first hike will be the 1.4-mile Oak Canyon Bluebird Trail in Anaheim. Shuttle departs at 7 a.m. from the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
