The City of Chino invites residents to celebrate the holiday season at 9 a.m. today (Dec. 11) at the Youth Christmas Parade and Fair.
The parade will begin at the corner of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, travel east on Riverside, south on Central Avenue, and end at Chino Avenue.
Closures begin at 6 a.m. for staging on portions of Riverside Drive, Wright Avenue, Oceanside Drive, Rhodes Place, Sixth Street, Chino Avenue, C Street, F Street, and G Street.
Closures begin at 8 a.m. on Riverside Drive between Monte Vista and Central avenues and Central Avenue between Riverside and Chino Avenue.
The holiday fair, including vendors, carnival rides, and food, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the civic center, on the corner of Central Avenue and D Street.
Santa’s Village will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pictures with Santa, crafts, games, and, cookie decorating at the Chino Youth Museum, on the corner of Sixth and D streets.
Entertainment will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the City Hall steps, at the corner of Central Avenue and D Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.