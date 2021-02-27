Low-income water customers in Chino Hills may apply for a $10 discount on their water bill by applying online at chinohills.org/LIRA or by picking up an application at the water counter on the second floor of city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Once staff has reviewed and approved the application, the discount will appear on the next 12 monthly bills.
The customer will be notified if the application is denied.
It has been two years since the city of Chino Hills launched the low-income rate assistance program (LIRA) in January 2019.
Residents must submit a new application each year and provide a copy of an Edison or Southern California Gas bill that verifies their enrollment in the California Alternate Rates for Energy rate assistance programs.
Residents who live in multi-family units who receive water through one master meter are not eligible.
Funding for the program is provided by penalty fees collected by the city’s water utility.
Persons who have questions or need assistance completing the application may call Utility Billing Customer Service (909) 364-2660.
