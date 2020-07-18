The American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program held its week-long summer program for high school juniors from June 22 to 27 virtually where they learned about the basic ideals and principles of government.
The girls learned about the democratic process and how the republic works at the state and national levels.
The Chino American Legion Auxiliary Unit 299 sends five girls to Girls State every year.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, this year’s group was unable to go to the Claremont College, where the event was scheduled to take place.
Girls State representatives were Madelyn Duran, Chino High; Sydney Shelby, Ayala High; Belinda Oceguera, Chino Hills High; Jennifer Weith, Western Christian High; and Sydney Acosta, Don Lugo High.
All of the girls have high academic grades and are college bound to become lawyers, doctors, politicians and environmental science majors.
Story by Geneie Willis
Girls State chairwoman
