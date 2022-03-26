The third phase of a massive waterline clamp replacement project will begin in Chino Hills this summer as the city continues its efforts to prevent service line blowouts.
A $1.2 million contract was awarded to Gentry Brothers of Irwindale by the city council on Feb. 22.
The materials have been ordered and construction is expected to begin this summer, said Chino Hills Public Works Director Daniel Bobadilla.
Mr. Bobadilla said the city’s clay soil is causing the corrosion on the water saddles.
The clamps that fasten water service connectors from residential lines to the main waterline in the streets are referred to as “saddles.”
Phase 3 includes 358 saddles in the following areas: Live Oak Road from Tall Oak Road to the northerly end (cul-de-sac) in the Village Oaks area; the area surrounding Sonrisa Drive in northern Chino Hills with Peyton Drive to the east, Beverly Glen Road to the north, Sunny Slope Drive to the south, and Green Tree Court to the west; and the Rolling Ridge area with Olympic View Drive to the north, Monte Verde Drive to the west, Avenida Las Ramblas and Madrugada Drive to the south, and Canyon Hills Junior High to the west.
The first and second phases of the saddle replacement project occurred in Village Oaks and Butterfield Ranch.
Total cost for all three phases is $3,547,000, according to a city staff report, with funding coming from the city’s Water Utility Fund.
