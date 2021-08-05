Three Los Angeles men were jailed last Saturday afternoon after a short police pursuit in Chino.
Chino police officers tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car at 3:52 p.m. near Chino Hills Parkway and Monte Vista Avenue, but the driver fled, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Officers conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT Manuver) to spin the car around.
Three men inside the car fled and were caught a short time later in the 14600 block of Yorba Avenue in Chino.
The driver— identified as Daniel Ramirez, 24— was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading and obstruction of a police officer, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Two passengers, Kehlani Martinez, 21, and Christian Gonzalez, 31, were arrested on suspicion of obstruction of a police officer.
Mr. Martinez was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
The three men were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.