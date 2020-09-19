A 14-year-old Boys Republic student was jailed Sunday afternoon on suspicion of armed robbery and lunging at an adult with a pair of scissors on the Boys Republic campus in Chino Hills.
The identity of the teen was not provided because of his age.
Chino Hills Police said the teen was booked without bail into San Bernardino Juvenile Hall on charges of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and a probation violation.
Deputies were called at 3 p.m. to the Boys Republic campus at 1900 Boys Republic Drive, located southeast of The Shoppes at Chino Hills, on a report of a student armed with scissors who kicked open two doors and stole property, said Deputy D. Renear.
“When confronted by the adult victims, he lunged at one of the victims and threatened to stab him,” Deputy Renear said. “Both victims left the location for their safety.”
Neither victim was injured, the deputy added.
The teen fled with the stolen property, but returned at 7 p.m.
He was then arrested without incident, Deputy Renear said.
“He was found to be on probation from another county,” the deputy said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.