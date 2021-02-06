A 24 percent increase in reported aggravated assaults occurred in Chino during the year of the pandemic and more than 50 percent of those were domestic violence incidents.
The vast majority of the assaults involved known offenders.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons announced the grim news during a report to the Chino City Council Jan. 19 on crime and trends in 2020.
Chief Simmons said the trend is consistent with what is being experienced nationwide and is believed to be a result of the pandemic where people are confined to their homes due to unemployment, working from home, or attending school from home.
Most other violent crimes decreased, he said.
There were 7,000 fewer calls for service in 2020 than in 2019 and the nature of the calls changed, he said.
“It was an atypical year for crime,” he said.
Property crimes decreased 16.5 percent, burglaries decreased by 27 percent and thefts were down 9 percent, Chief Simmons said.
“With more people at their homes, we’ve seen reductions in residential burglaries and porch thefts,” he said.
The chief said officers are trained to diffuse volatile domestic situations and provide victims with resources, including counseling services provided by the city, if appropriate.
Officers explain to victims how they can obtain different types of restraining orders through the Superior Court and will offer to obtain an emergency protective order for the victims.
When a domestic violence suspect has fled prior to an officer’s arrival, detectives will work diligently to arrest the suspect, the chief said.
Depending on the facts of the case, officers will author bail enhancements for suspects and serve search warrants to secure any firearms in the home for safekeeping.
Chief Simmons said he encourages families to take advantage of counseling services from their house of worship or the City of Chino’s Human Services before their situations get to the point where police intervention is needed.
Counseling services are offered in person at the Carolyn Owens Community Building, or remotely.
Call (909) 334-3250 for help or visit cityofchino.org/counseling.
Car thefts on
the rise
There was a 53 percent increase in car thefts, with most of those involving people from outside Chino, he said.
Police recovered 117 stolen vehicles and recovered 10 vehicles used during a felony with automatic license plate readers, resulting in 166 arrests.
Chief Simmons said the increase in some crimes can be attributed to new state policies enacted since the pandemic began such as refusing criminals from entering prison, granting early releases to inmates, and the zero-bail proposition, he said.
A general slowdown in the criminal justice system is also a factor since fewer judges and attorneys are coming to work because of the pandemic, he said.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, resident Adam Garcia and Councilman Mark Lucio, both employed in law enforcement in Los Angeles, said police are doing their best under the current statewide policies.
Mr. Garcia said new state classifications that allow felony criminals to be released as non-violent offenders are without regard for public safety.
“It is not uncommon for suspects to be released on the day of their arrests,” he said.
Councilman Lucio said crime is growing throughout the state.
“People didn’t realize what the effect of policies such as Prop. 47 would be. It’s going to have an impact,” he said.
Prop. 47 reduced the classification of most non-violent property and drug crimes for amounts up to $950 from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Councilman Lucio said low-income communities are the hardest hit when police are not adequately funded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.