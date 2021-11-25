Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward has provided the Champion with a look at how residential and commercial construction activity has fared this year as 2021 comes to an end.
So far, in calendar year 2021, 27 permits for residential units have been issued, compared with 34 residential units built in 2020.
Mr. Ward said the city is seeing a move away from the past dominance of single-family homes to a predominance of multi-family units.
The trend started in 2016-17 and continues today, he said.
Over the last six years, 1,362 multi-family units have been built versus 416 single family units.
Currently, there are 216 single family units in the pipeline versus 967 multi-family units.
This trend is further exacerbated by the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) requirements that will force the city to accommodate many additional high-density residential sites, Mr. Ward said.
In addition to the RHNA requirements, the state has also implemented programs to increase the development of more affordable housing through AB 881 (accessory dwelling units) and SB 9 (residential lot splits).
“The city is already seeing the impacts of the accessory dwelling unit legislation with permits for seven accessory dwelling units issued in 2021, with an additional 10 accessory dwelling units in plan check,” he said.
This year also saw a marked increase in the issuance of permits for photovoltaic and energy storage systems, he said.
There were 462 permits issued for these types of systems which equates to almost 35 percent of the city’s total permits, Mr. Ward said.
Several residential properties are currently in the entitlement process, he said.
Residential
•Country Club Villas: A 70-unit condominium development on Pomona Rincon Road between Wallace Avenue and Los Serranos Road is nearing completion with 52 units completed and the remaining 18 units under construction.
•Lago Los Serranos: A 95-unit townhome development at the southwest corner of Ramona Avenue and Bird Farm Road has finished its first two phases with 87 units completed. The final phase of eight units is nearing completion.
•Morningfield Estates: A seven single-family home development planned on the south side of Morningfield Drive between Peyton Drive and Champion Street, separated from Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church by the flood control channel, currently has completed plan review and is ready for issuance.
•Vila Borba: A four tract 571-unit residential development on both sides of Butterfield Ranch Road has 332 single-family homes built and occupied. The remaining two tracts consisting of 19 single-family homes and 220 multi-family units are entitled and awaiting plan review submittal.
•The Reserve at Chino Hills: An existing 440-unit apartment complex on Village Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue, south of Chino Hills Parkway, will add an additional 42 units along Chino Hills Parkway near the onramp to the southbound 71 Freeway. Plans are approved and a grading permit has been issued.
•Rancho Cielito: A 354 medium-density residential apartment development on 30 acres south of the lake at Los Serranos Mobile Home Park is currently in the entitlement phase.
•Shady View: A 159 single-family home development on the southern end of Shady View Drive and Via La Cresta in Butterfield is currently in the entitlement phase.
•Paradise Ranch: A 50 single-family home development on Canyon Hills Road, north of the Hillcrest Homes in Carbon Canyon is currently in the entitlement phase.
Commercial
So far, 68,981 square feet of new commercial buildings have been issued permits, which is the Holiday Inn Express at the Rincon Center on the northeast corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road, where the Marriott Hotel is located.
Mr. Ward said the city saw an increase in commercial vacancies because of the pandemic, especially in the food service sector.
“However, as the pandemic outlook improved in 2021, we did experience a significant increase in new tenant improvement permits reoccupying empty spaces that had gone out of business,” Mr. Ward said.
