Santa Claus visits Chino Branch Library

Santa Claus was the center of attention at a winter party held at the Chino Branch Library on Dec. 14.  Children made holiday crafts, wrote letters to Santa, and gathered to hear Santa read “The Night Before Christmas.”

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Children circled around Santa Claus as he read “The Night Before Christmas” at a winter party held at the Chino Branch Library on Dec. 14.

The event was well attended by children of all ages. Children made holiday paper crowns, ornament crafts, and wrote letters to Santa.

