Santa Claus visits Chino Branch Library

Children circled around Santa Claus as he read “The Night Before Christmas” at a winter party held at the Chino Branch Library on Dec. 14.
The event was well attended by children of all ages. Children made holiday paper crowns, ornament crafts, and wrote letters to Santa.
The party featured a craft station, story time, photos with Santa, a “letters to Santa” station, inflatable candy canes, and prizes.
The Chino Branch Library is located at 13180 Central Ave., Chino.
The library, and other San Bernardino County branch libraries, will be closed through Monday, Dec. 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The libraries will be closed Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2 and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan 3.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.