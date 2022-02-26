A massive structure going up at Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills will become a 119-room Holiday Inn Express with opening anticipated in the fall.
The 70,000-square-foot hotel is being built in the northern end of the retail center, near the Marriott Townplace Suite.
Adjacent to the hotel is a three-story 31,633-square-foot medical building purchased by Providence Medical Foundation.
Building official Winston Ward said Providence merged with St. Joseph Health in 2016 to become the third largest health care provider in the United States.
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group, part of St. Joseph Health, recently opened a clinic in the building, providing primary care and pediatric services, with urgent care coming in March, and dermatology and OB-GYN services in May, according to a St. Jude’s spokesperson.
Also in the building is Rezolut Imaging that opened last month in partnership with Providence, offering imaging technology including 3T MRI, 3D mammography, CT, digital X-ray, ultrasound, and bone density scans.
Mr. Ward said The Rincon includes a 6,500-square-foot single-story medical building with Spectrum MRI Imaging Center occupying 4,515-square-feet.
Other businesses are the Southern California Injury Treatment Center, Wendy’s, 7 Leaves Café, Kiddie Academy, The Loop, Luchador Brewing Company, Take UR Seat, Omnia Dental, and more.
