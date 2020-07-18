The site plan for a high-density residential development of 42 units on 2.48 acres of land that runs along Chino Hills Parkway near the onramp to the southbound 71 Freeway will be discussed online by the Chino Hills Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The development would connect to the Reserve at Chino Hills apartment complex, formerly called the Woodview Apartments and later Village Crossings, located on Village Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue, south of Chino Hills Parkway.
The project includes 14 three-story triplex units, 14 attached ground floor units, 28 two-story townhouse units, 42 detached two-car garages and 21 guest stalls.
To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting code 87939548952.
