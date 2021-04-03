A memorial service for retired Chino Valley Fire District engineer Ray Santoyo will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12 at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, 4201 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino.
Face coverings will be required.
Seating will be available inside the church, and outside the church where the service will be shown live on a monitor. A livestream of the service will be available at https://livestream.com/ccch/memori alservice. Mr. Santoyo, 59, died March 8 after a year-long battle with cancer. He worked for Chino Valley Fire for 32 years and retired in 2017.
Mr. Santoyo, a 1980 Chino High graduate, and his wife of 34 years Sally, were members of the Chino Valley Historical Society.
They have four adult children.
