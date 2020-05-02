After 19 years with the Chino Police Department, Officer John Cervantes retired Thursday,
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons along with Capt. Kevin Mensen and Capt. Andy Bjelland presented Officer Cervantes with his retirement badge during a ceremony at the Chino Police Department headquarters.
Officer Cervantes served 10 years as a local school resource officer and was Officer of the Year in 2010. “His dedication and successes have been recognized on several occasions, including being the recipient of three Excellence Awards”, the department said in a statement.
