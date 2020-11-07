Support for Seniors
Inland Hills Church photo

Inland Hills Church members (from left) Jason Urbanski, Oscar Diaz, Michelle Nichiporuk and Danny Nichiporuk collected more than 180 puzzles and puzzle books for seniors through the City of Chino’s “Chino Cares” program. A food drive for Chino Cares will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. For a list of requested items visit cityofchino.org/ccc. Information: 334-3258 or cityofchino.org/ccc.

