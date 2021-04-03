COVID testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, April 7 and 21 at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
Information: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call (909) 387-3911.
