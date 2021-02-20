Police in Chino jailed a 48-year-old man on suspicion of resisting arrest and spitting at officers Sunday afternoon in the 5200 block of Francis Avenue.
Gary Lee Pearson, a Chino resident, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after the arrest at 1:23 p.m., said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
The suspect was released from the jail at 1:51 a.m. Monday with a citation, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Officers were called to Francis Avenue on a report of a man brandishing a knife.
“When officers arrived, they contacted (the suspect) who matched the description of the subject brandishing the knife,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “(The suspect) was agitated and resisted officers while being detained pending further investigation.”
That is when the man spat at officers, the sergeant said.
No injuries were reported.
