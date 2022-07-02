The City of Chino’s $274.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 is projected to have a surplus of $3.3 million of ongoing revenue.
The budget was unanimously approved by the Chino City Council on June 21. “We’re going to have a lot of expenditures this year,” Mayor Eunice Ulloa said. “We’ve worked hard to build up our reserves so that we’re safe especially in light of a recession again.”
General fund operating revenues are $104.4 million, with sales tax being the largest revenue source at $35.5 million, according to Director of Finance Rob Burns. Property tax is proposed to be $31.4 million, and development-related revenue is proposed to be $9.3 million.
Estimated general fund reserves is projected at $61.4 million.
The city has set aside $378,000 for pension rate stabilization in its Employee Benefits Fund.
The total city expenditures exceed revenues by $4.6 million, said Mr. Burns.
Of this amount, $3.9 million is the General Fund’s contribution to projects, consisting mostly of park improvements, he said. The remaining $700,000 is General Fund reserves to provide a balanced budget.
The city has committed $47.7 million for the operation of the police department.
Councilman Marc Lucio, a law enforcement officer, said he was glad the city continues to support its police department.
“What a difference two years make,” Mr. Lucio said referring to objections to the city budget during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. “Defunding the police hasn’t worked in any city so I’m glad nobody came up to protest our budget.”
The city is expected to spend $16. 3 million for street and traffic projects and $5.7 million will be used for park improvements. Ayala Park will receive $4.5 million for a new playground, renovated softball fields, and enhanced walking paths.
Salary expenditures will add $3.6 million to the budget which includes a 2 percent salary increase for sworn and non-sworn employees, eight new full-time positions, 15 part-time to full-time conversions, and six salary upgrades.
The city has committed $2 million to code enforcement efforts.
The capital improvement project (CIP) budget of $72.3 million will cover the water fund for water treatment projects and water supply at $53.3 million, sewer construction and relining at $8.2 million, $7 million for storm drain projects, and $3.7 million for alley rehabilitation projects.
Significant projects for fiscal year 2022-23 include $11.7 million for the Central Avenue and 60 Freeway improvements, $7.2 million for Pine Avenue improvements, $1.2 million for Kimball Avenue improvements, $1.7 million for street rehabilitation on Pipeline and Ramona avenues, and $1.8 million for the building management of the senior center, Chino Branch library, and surrounding parking lot.
