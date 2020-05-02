The city of Chino has a virtual recreation page that offers links to websites to help adults and children stay active and be creative during the state’s “stay-at-home” mandate to help stem the coronavirus outbreak.
Among the links are yoga, workout routines, movement for children, exercises to keep the brain sharp, science experiments, “rainy day” activities for children, crafts for children, virtual museum experiences, county library resources, and educational resources.
The virtual recreation site is at https://www.cityofchino.org/residents/connection.
