A 47-year-old Apple Valley man accused of kidnapping and threatening to kill his girlfriend from Chino Aug. 24 was arrested three days later by Chino Police after pursuits in a vehicle and on foot.
Mark Anthony Guajardo, who police said has an extensive criminal history, is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence, child endangerment, attempted murder and sexual assault, Chino Police reported.
A woman walked into the Chino Police Department lobby on Aug. 27 and asked to speak to an officer to report she was kidnapped by her boyfriend and driven against her will to Apple Valley, located in the High Desert about 55 miles from Chino.
Police said the suspect had his 3- and 7-year-old daughters in the car when the kidnapping took place, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“(The suspect) drove erratically at unsafe speeds and in the wrong lanes of traffic, gravely endangering the lives of his two minor children and his girlfriend,” the sergeant said.
While at the suspect’s house in the 20300 block of Skyline Ranch Drive in Apple Valley, the suspect reportedly physically and sexually assaulted the woman several times. He also threatened to kill her with a large knife, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“The victim convinced the suspect to drop her off at home the following morning, and as he drove her home, he made several threats of ‘suicide by police’ if she reported the incident,” the sergeant said.
Chino Police went to the Apple Valley home and saw the suspect driving away, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“They attempted to stop the suspect, however, he failed to yield, and officers pursued him through residential streets,” he said. “The suspect drove back to his house, entered the garage and abandoned the vehicle by fleeing on foot.”
The man was able to escape through a back door in the garage, the sergeant said.
At that time, the Chino Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team were called to search for the suspect, who was found at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Apple Valley and Sitting Bull roads.
During the arrest, police learned the suspect’s two daughters were with their mother in Los Angeles, Sgt. Jacquez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.