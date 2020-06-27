Chino Hills residents will have an opportunity to vote in the November election to impose a 12 percent tax on hotel visitors in Chino Hills.
The city council voted to increase the current 10 percent tax by 2 percent at Tuesday’s meeting.
The tax, known as the transient occupancy tax (TOT), is collected from each guest with the room payment and subsequently remitted to the City of Chino Hills.
Hotel tax revenues are expected to decrease by $300,000 for fiscal year 2019-20 because of the coronavirus, said City Manager Benjamin Montgomery.
The adopted budget for hotel tax revenue was $1,360,700.
A $100,000 shortfall in hotel tax revenues is projected for fiscal year 2020-21 resulting in a budgeted revenue of $1,308,000.
According to a staff report, the city has experienced stagnant sales tax revenue and declining development revenue in the past few years. An increase in the hotel tax will help the city diversify its revenue stream.
Mayor Art Bennett said for each one percent increase, the city will collect an additional $130,000 in annual General Fund reserves.
The city has four hotels and a fifth on the horizon: Ayres, Hampton Inn & Suites, Hotel Chino Hills, Marriott Townplace Suites, and a Holiday Inn Express that has been approved but not built.
The council approved a $30,000 agreement with consulting firm Lew Edwards Group of Oakland at the May 27 meeting to conduct a public outreach campaign to the community to encourage a yes vote.
According to a city staff report, Mr. Montgomery felt it necessary to use an outside consulting firm to help with providing information to the public, because city closures and a continuously changing environment caused by coronavirus has heavily burdened the community relations staff.
