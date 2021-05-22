Chino resident Nicole Herrera, age 41, was a valedictorian this year at Chaffey Community College.
She is the first to graduate from college in her family.
The wife and mother of four children, including one disabled child and twins, said she lives by the saying “if there’s a will, there’s a way.”
At the age of 40, she was replaced at her job by someone with a college degree and decided to enroll at Chaffey’s Chino campus. “I was determined to be the best student I can be,” she said.
“I worked before my twins got up in the morning, during their nap times, and when they slept at night.”
In three years, she completed 99 units with a 4.0 GPA.
With two Associate of Science degrees in Administration of Justice and Sociology and a paraprofessional certificate in accounting in hand, her dream of becoming a social worker is within reach.
“It definitely wasn’t easy, and I had very challenging moments at times, but looking at my children’s faces makes it well worth it,” she said.
Nicole advises students starting college to not give up and to utilize all the resources available to them, as she did at Chaffey.
“Most importantly allow yourself to learn, be open minded and evolve as a student,” she said.
Her educational journey will continue at Cal Poly Pomona to earn a bachelor’s degree in Sociology.
