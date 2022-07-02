Chino resident Alyssa Almada is preparing to say goodbye to her good friend Patrick, a 15-month-old beef steer born on St. Patrick’s Day, that will be auctioned off on July 8.
The Chino Junior Fair is coming to town from July 5 through 8 showcasing Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H members and their livestock at the Chino Fairgrounds on the northeast corner Edison and Central avenues. (See schedule of events on Page A2.)
Other projects include food, apparel and art/agriculture-education posters.
Alyssa, 18, who once wanted to become a veterinarian, joined the Don Lugo High School Future Farmers of America chapter because she loves animals.
She recently completed her fourth year with the FFA program where she has raised three cattle and guide dogs for the Guide Dogs for the Blind training program, formerly part of FFA.
The recent Don Lugo graduate plans to attend Riverside Community College in the fall where she will work towards a degree in administration of justice.
Alyssa said building a relationship with the animals raised in FFA projects is very important.
“Patrick and I have a special bond because I’ve raised him since he was a baby,” Alyssa said. “I try to bond with him by letting him run around, petting him, brushing him, and walking him.”
Alyssa decided to raise cattle, instead of a small farm animal, to “challenge” herself.
“Cattle are a lot of work,” Alyssa said. “They need your constant attention, they’re like babies. They need clean water, food, a clean pen, and need to be brushed and washed daily.”
She doesn’t view FFA as a chapter or a club but as a family. “You grow such a great bond with your teammates and teachers,” Alyssa said.
Patrick was born March 17, 2021 on the school’s farm. Alyssa said she got to keep him as her project since she was the one who “discovered” him.
“I saw something in the corner of the pen that looked like a little trash bag,” she said. “I got closer and realized his mom, Reba, had a calf.”
She practices with Patrick on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to prepare for show. She trims his face and hooves, brushes him, and ensures that his body weight, all 1,500 pounds, looks even.
Patrick eats a diet of hay, grains, potatoes, carrots, fruits, and other vegetables.
Alyssa said sometimes she feeds him cookies, muffins, doughnuts, and any other special treats when she wants to spoil him.
Alyssa said Patrick has a “puppy-like” personality.
“He’s really spoiled and can sometimes be stubborn,” she said.
Although she’s excited to show Patrick at the fair, she doesn’t know how she will feel when Patrick is auctioned.
“I’ve had him since he was born and we have such a great bond,” Alyssa said. “But I know this is what I signed up for.”
