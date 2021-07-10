FedEx Ground will hire more than 2,200 employees during the next two months at its hubs in Bloomington and in Chino, at 15920 Flight Ave., on the east side of the Chino Airport. The hubs will be fully operational in August.
“In response to surging demand for its innovative e-commerce services, including unmatched seven-day residential delivery, FedEx Ground is hiring team members across multiple stations in the greater Inland Empire area, including Bloomington,” according to a FedEx Ground statement. Many open positions are for part and full-time package handlers. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Information: https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.
