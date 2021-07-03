“West Coast RideZ”
Champion photo by Mike Zielinski

A kind-hearted group of classic car lovers called “West Coast RideZ” based in Chino Hills and Chino revved up their engines from Chino Hills Parkway to Peyton Drive and paraded into the Oakmont assisted senior living center to the thrill of residents on June 27. More than 50 vehicles filled the parking lot, said Oakmont activities director Rose Ruppert. “These car owners just wanted to share their love of cars, serve the community, and bring some cheer to our seniors,” she said. 

 

 

