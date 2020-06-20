Chino Hills councilmembers and city staff will gather inside council chambers for meetings during summer, but the public will have to participate online until further notice.
The meetings will be conducted remotely through Zoom and broadcast live on the city’s website at chinohills.org/videostreaming.
The change will take effect at the 7 p.m. meetings Tuesdays, June 23, July 14 and Aug. 11.
Per tradition, the council cancelled the July 28 and Aug. 25 meetings to accommodate vacation schedules.
Mayor Art Bennett preferred opening council chambers to residents, stating that so few people attend they could probably be accommodated even with social distancing.
City Clerk Cheryl Balz said 30 seats are available in council chambers and the adjacent overflow community room with social distancing.
Resident Brad Goldman said meetings could be moved to the Community Center if there isn’t enough capacity.
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said more residents than before have participated since the coronavirus and hoped the city could continue Zoom after meetings went back to normal.
Resident Ronnie Guyer, a regular council attendee, said he looks forward to going back to normal where people can be seen and heard at the same time.
Councilman Brian Johsz asked the city attorney to come up with language for the June 23 meeting that would allow those who have an interest in a land use or planning commission item to attend in person.
