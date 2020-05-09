A 52-year-old La Puente man believed to have committed at least 10 commercial burglaries in Chino Hills since November, including Roscoe’s Famous Deli and Ichikawa Fusion Shabu and Sushi on April 30, was arrested Monday by the Chino Hills Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies after a police pursuit ended in a crash in La Puente.
Mike Steven Hernandez was booked in the Walnut Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading, said Deputy John Snyder of the Chino Hills Police Department. “Mr. Hernandez is also a suspect in countless additional commercial burglaries in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counites,” Deputy Snyder said.
Deputies in Chino Hills got a break in the case April 30 after responding to an in-progress burglary call at Roscoe’s Famous Deli, located at 14700 Pipeline Ave. and learning that the Ichikawa Fusion Shabu and Sushi restaurant at 4665 Chino Hills Parkway had been burglarized a short time earlier.
A deputy saw the suspect drive away in a 2006 Ford Mustang and got the car’s license plate number.
“Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated,” Deputy Snyder said. “Deputies lost visual of the Mustang shortly thereafter and the pursuit was terminated.”
Chino Hills police investigators went to the suspect’s home in La Puente on Monday, saw him drive away from the home and burglarize the Ninja Sushi at 316 N. Lemon Ave. in Walnut, Deputy Snyder said.
The suspect led authorities on a pursuit into La Puente before he crashed the Mustang into a telephone pole at Temple and Puente avenues. His car was disabled, and the suspect was arrested, Deputy Snyder said.
