A disagreement between the City of Chino and the Chino National Little League (CNLL) prompted community services commissioners to bat around a possible resolution.
On Monday, the Chino Community Services Commission discussed an ongoing conflict concerning CNLL officials locking the Major Division field at Heritage Park without the city’s consent.
Heritage Park is on Chino Avenue between Ramona and Pipeline avenues.
CNLL officials did not attend the meeting because they said they were unprepared.
The item was tabled and will be discussed at the next meeting on Monday, Nov. 22.
Commissioners agreed that locking the field is unacceptable since it belongs to a public park.
Commissioner Neal Jerry, who was president of CNLL in 2016, said the locks were removed by the city approximately six weeks ago.
After that, comments were posted on social media “bad-mouthing” city employees, he said. “That’s where all this started,” Mr. Jerry said.
CNLL President Vincent Alamillo said Tuesday that dog waste, graffiti, and hazardous items were continuously left on the fields and dugouts and teenagers were hanging out in the dugouts to smoke and drink.
“There have been several Saturday mornings where we show up and have to remove pipes and used condoms,” Mr. Alamillo said. “And then there’s been graffiti underneath the covering of the dugout. Once we started locking the field, the graffiti stopped.”
Mr. Alamillo, who was voted as the CNLL president this week, said the board will attend the next meeting.
“There’s got to be a compromise somewhere,” he said, “especially since there are three fields and the other two are wide open. I don’t see why locking one field is that bad.”
Commission Chairman Robert Martinez said visitors have been using the Major Division field as a dog park since it is fenced all around.
Children are playing on the outfield and they’re stepping on dog waste, he added.
Mr. Jerry said a former CNLL president raised the fences of the Major Division field a few years ago without getting in touch with the city, to prevent residents from placing their dogs over the fence and wreaking havoc on the field.
Mr. Martinez, who was involved with CNLL during the fence raising, shared his perspective on the situation.
“When you’re in an organization, you lose focus that it is a city field,” Mr. Martinez said. “The president might have to deal with the city, but a board member doesn’t have to.”
“They’re putting blood, sweat, and tears into the park,” he added.
