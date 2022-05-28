Marine veteran Bruce MacDonald is confined to a wheelchair as a result of combat-related injuries from the Vietnam War, but he will be “standing tall”—all 7 feet of him—at Monday’s Memorial Day service at the Chino Community Building.
Mr. MacDonald, the unit service officer for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11546 in Chino, was featured in Life Magazine in 1966 for being the tallest Marine—when he was 6 feet 9 inches tall.
He was compared to the shortest Marine, Allen Owens, who stood 4 foot 10.
The two men also appeared on the Regis Philbin show in 1966.
Mr. MacDonald, 74, was 6-foot-5 when he enlisted in the Marines at the age of 17.
When he retired from the Marines at the age of 24, he was 7 feet tall.
“At first, I was sleeping in a normal rack (bed),” he said. “But eventually they got one of the local maintenance guys to build me a bigger rack.”
They also made a special mattress, he said.
Mr. MacDonald was stationed at the Marine Barracks Argentia, Newfoundland from 1966 to 1967 before receiving orders to Vietnam.
“A couple of days before Christmas, I flew into Da Nang and joined my unit in Quang Tri Province,” he said.
He was assigned to India Btry. 3rd Bn. 12th Marines, an Artillery Unit.
During the TET Offensive in January 1968, his unit was hit with rocket fire, and he dove into the bunker. He found himself at the bottom of the pile with several other men on top of him, resulting in a broken back, although it was not diagnosed as such at that time. “It ruined my day,” he said.
He was medevacked to an Air Force hospital in Camranh Bay for treatment which consisted of putting him in traction and giving him a shot in the spine, before being sent back to his unit a week later.
After serving several combat operations, his unit was sent to Khesanh Combat Base. When his tour ended in February 1969, he returned to the U.S. and re-enlisted four months later, volunteering to return to Vietnam.
After 11 months, he extended his tour an additional six months.
After serving in Chulai, he was preparing to go home on leave in September 1970.
While walking across the tarmac at Da Nang Air Base to get on the plane, he was hit with small arms fire and was knocked down.
Fortunately, he was wearing an armored vest with steel plates. “If I was shorter, I wouldn’t be talking to you today,” he said.
After a medical check-up when he got home, he was sent to the Naval Hospital in Oakland for surgery on his right shoulder.
In January 1971, Mr. MacDonald reported to the Marine Barracks Treasure Island where he served for 2½ years before he was medically retired as a sergeant.
Mr. MacDonald has endured multiple surgeries over the years.
He has artificial joints in both shoulders and two rods in his back.
In 1987, the affects of Agent Orange began to cause health problems and he eventually lost function of his arms and legs.
He suffers from PTSD.
Mr. MacDonald was in the First Marine Division, the Third Marine Division, and the Fifth Marine Division that was activated in the Vietnam War.
He said his wife Catherine has been a godsend in his life. “Cathy is a Marine in spirit,” he said.
They will celebrate their 39-year wedding anniversary on July 2, 2022.
Their only son, Marine Cpl. Jared Waters, served in Somalia and Rwanda from 1992 to 1997, and died from cardiac arrest on April 15, 2020.
Although the MacDonalds moved from Chino to Banning in September 2021, they are in Chino much of the time attending functions and veterans’ meetings.
Mrs. MacDonald is past president and an involved member of the American Legion Chino Post 299 Auxiliary, and will be laying the Vietnam War wreath at the Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. at the Chino Community Building.
Mr. MacDonald attends VFW meetings in Chino, is a member of Chino American Legion Post 299, and belongs to the Vietnam Veterans of America.
He is president of the India Battery Association Third Batallion 12th Marines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.