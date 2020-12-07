A 27-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography for making dozens of sexually explicit images of children, which included a 3-year-old child.
Chaunta A. Bashir, who used an online moniker of “taytheonly,” recorded some of the videos on his Facebook and Snapchat social media accounts, according to U.S. Attorney Central District of California Attorney Ciaran McEvoy.
“During a search of Mr. Bashir’s home in October 2018, law enforcement officials recovered more than 600 images and videos from his electronic devices that depicted minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” the spokesman said.
Investigators said Mr. Bashir produced multiple child pornography images between June 2015 and October 2018, which includes sexually explicit images and videos of a 3-year-old child in November 2017.
Some of those videos also showed the suspect sexually abusing the child, Mr. McEvoy said.
Videos produced in the spring and summer of 2018 included children ages 4 to 14 and were on posted on the suspect’s Facebook and Snapchat accounts, the spokesman said.
Mr. Bashir pleaded guilty May 8 and faced a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.
The Chino Police Department and Homeland Security investigators took part in the investigation.
