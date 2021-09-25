The Veterans Day sign campaign will return to Chino Hills this year to honor and thank local veterans and active-duty service members with lawn signs.
Chino Hills military may request a free “Thank You for Your Service” lawn sign until Friday, Oct. 8.
Residents who want to show their gratitude to a veteran can order a sign for $15.
To register, visit chinohills.org/Veterans or call (909) 364-2700.
Signs will be delivered during the week of Nov. 1.
City staff will deliver and place the 18 x 24 sign in the front yard of the participant’s home.
For those without a front yard, city staff will place the sign at the front door so residents can display it where they choose.
