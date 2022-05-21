Accessibility projects underway in Chino

Two accessibility projects will add curb ramps along Chino Avenue between Benson and Oaks avenues, and Norton Avenue, a cul-de-sac north of the 60 Freeway.
The projects were approved by the Chino City Council on Tuesday with a contract of $446,249 to EBS General Engineering Inc. of Corona for curb ramps, sidewalks, and curb and gutters for both areas.
CIP Civil Engineering Manager Maria Fraser said the project on Chino Avenue requires the reconstruction of curb ramps at 16th,17th, and 19th streets and the Norton Avenue cul-de-sac project includes the construction of sidewalk and curb ramps.
Ms. Fraser said the intent of these two projects is to provide safe and compliant curb ramps for residents.
The projects have two separate budgets but were combined and advertised as one project to obtain better pricing, she said.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of August, Ms. Fraser said.
