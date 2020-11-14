Pumpkin smashing
Submitted photo

Chino Hills resident Daphne Stift, 16, with her mother Julia Caputo Stift, joined a rugged group who braved the morning rain last Saturday to smash pumpkins and watch hungry cows devour them in the Brea area of Carbon Canyon. Continuing a post-Halloween tradition, Stacy Yoder of Chino Hills used social media to collect whole and unpainted pumpkins. She also posted an open invitation to the community to bring their own pumpkins and meet at the top of Cope De Oro Drive in Olinda Village for the feeding frenzy. 

