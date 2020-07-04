To offset cost increases from the Inland Valley Humane Society (IVHS), the City of Chino has raised license fees and penalties for unaltered animals, which are those that have not been spayed or neutered.
As of July 1, a one-year unaltered license costs $100, a $50 increase.
The discount for unaltered license fees for senior citizens ages 65 and older has been eliminated.
Senior rates were previously $25 for a one-year license for unaltered dogs.
Late application fees for new unaltered licenses were raised from $35 to $60 and late renewal for unaltered licenses were increased by the same amounts.
The unaltered fee increase was required by IVHS to offset its rising costs and allows the city to keep its previous contract amount of $336,738 with the agency, as opposed to $518,600 without the fee increase, according to Chino city management analyst Jack Morgan.
Mr. Morgan said the difference of $181,862 will be offset by the fee increases.
At the June 16 council meeting, Mayor Eunice Ulloa asked how much will be added from the senior fee. Mr. Morgan replied the senior fee will add $43,000 next year.
Approximately 400 seniors in Chino are affected by the increase and IVHS is willing to work with anyone on spay and neutering costs, he said.
The mayor asked to be kept apprised of any issues that arise from eliminating the discount to seniors.
Licence fees for altered dogs costs $25 per year, with a $5 discount for senior citizens. This fee has not increased.
IVHS encourages the spay and neutering of pets to lower its shelter population, Mr. Morgan said.
He said city staff reviewed fee schedules for surrounding agencies in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and senior discounts for unaltered licenses are not being offered.
The council also approved the $336,738 contract extension.
The contract is included in the 2020-21 budget for the Chino Police Department.
On May 15 the cities of Chino, Claremont, Montclair, La Verne, Glendora, San Dimas, Diamond Bar and Pomona were offered renewal extensions from IVHS with a qualification that all of them approve the proposed unaltered fee increases.
Costs for IVHS services to the cities are subsidized through license and related fees collected by IVHS.
A staff report states the last time Chino enacted an increase to the IVHS fee schedule was December 2016
Mr. Morgan said the IVHS contract for the City of Chino Hills is not up for renewal for another year.
Currently, Chino Hills residents pay $50 per year for unaltered dog license fees and $20 per year for altered dog license fees.
Senior citizens ages 65 and older receive a $5 discount for the altered dog license only.
