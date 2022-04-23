A huge banner has been placed on the batting cages near the entrance of Chino Hills Big League Dreams stating “Play Big. Big Improvements.”
Icons describe the areas that will be renovated: the stadium club restaurant, stadium field graphics, infield turf, and the children’s play area, all places that have been deteriorating for the past several years.
An announcement posted on the Chino Hills Big League Dreams website states the following: “On behalf of the new ownership group, Big League Dreams Sports Parks are now managed by TC Sports Group, LLC.”
It continues: “The locations are as follows: Cathedral City, Chino Hills, Jurupa Valley, Manteca, Perris, Redding, Las Vegas, League City, Texas, and Mansfield, Texas.”
The same announcement is posted on each park’s website.
Although a final agreement hasn’t come before the Chino Hills City Council, city officials stated last year that the city was awaiting a formal lease proposal from a potential new operator.
The Big League Dreams sports park in League City, Texas was the first of the nine parks to open after a $2 million investment by TC Sports Group, according to news accounts in that state.
A League City press release stated that after numerous attempts were made by the city to have Big League Dreams repair the deteriorating conditions with no success, the city council voted to terminate the agreement in January 2021.
New BLD spokesperson Jen Schaff stated on the Chino Hills website (the same message on each of the nine park websites) that in addition to structrual improvements, BLD has overhauled its branding and developed a new wesbite to reflect improved messaging and offerings in a more modern fashion.
Ms. Schaff responded to the Champion’s request for a comment that she would send a statement about the Chino Hills BLD by the end of the day on Thursday, but no message was received by the end of the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.