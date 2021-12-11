The following is a list of just some of the homes in the Chino Valley that are displaying the Christmas spirit. If you would like your house to be added, email your address to news@championnewspa pers.com and put “Christmas lights” in the subject line.
Chino
•4102 Kennedy Court, computer-controlled light show to music, off Sholander and Walnut avenues, near Newman Elementary School
•3400 block of Spur Court off Branding Iron Place, synchronized light and music show, enter on Saddle Lane off Chino Avenue
•13298 Joshua Ave., at the corner of Chino Avenue
•Neighborhood south of Don Lugo High School, off Pipeline Avenue
•Neighborhoods around Cypress Avenue, San Antonio Street and Walnut Avenue
Chino Hills
•15763 Pistachio St., computer-controlled light show to music, 5 to 10 p.m. nightly, off Peyton and Valle Vista drives
•13841 Evening Terrace, computer-controlled light show to music, nightly
•14398 Auburn Court
•3509 Bayberry Drive and other homes on Bayberry, between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive
•4251 Gird Avenue
•15771 Roan Road
•Houses on Organdy Lane
