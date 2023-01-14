Another round of heavy rain and strong winds brought havoc and tragedy to the Chino Valley on Monday and Tuesday.
A 71-year-old Chino Hills man was killed Tuesday after a tree on a city slope on the south side of Grand Avenue, across the street from Willow Wood Lane, fell on top of him at 11:38 a.m. as he walked on the sidewalk, authorities said.
The man, identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as Mingxiang Zou, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighter-paramedics and Chino Hills Police were called to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a tree and found the man lying on the sidewalk next to the slope.
The incident is under investigation by the Chino Hills Police Department, said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
In another rain-related event on Tuesday, a 48-foot barn at Red Bucket Equine Rescue at 2885 English Road, west of Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, sustained heavy damage when a large palm tree snapped and smashed through the roof and wall.
Inside the barn were rescue horses that were trapped, Red Bucket president and founder Susan Peirce said.
One horse, named Cyndre, suffered a gash above its left eye, Ms. Peirce said.
“The team sprang into action, battling the downpour to disassemble barn panels and free the panicked horses,” she said. “We are profoundly grateful that no one was seriously hurt, and we are grateful to those who sprang into action to help the horses.”
The rescue for abused and neglected horses is seeking donations to repair the barn and assist with the displaced horses.
City of Chino Hills spokeswoman Nicole Freeman said the city received 28 calls for service related to Monday and Tuesday’s rainfall, which brought a combined 1.90-inches of rain.
Since Jan. 1, a total of 3.12 inches of rain has fallen in the Chino Valley.
“These calls were primarily related to varying issues, including removal of street debris, minor flooding at Eucalyptus Avenue, and tree requests,” she said.
Some outdoor city programs were cancelled, and parks were closed.
“The parks will remain closed until they have a chance to dry out and are assessed by staff,” Ms. Freeman said.
Residents can receive updates on closures of parks by visiting chinohills.org or calling the city’s field conditions hotline at (909) 364-2738.
In Chino, several cars got flat tires just after noon Tuesday after striking potholes in two eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway just east of Ramona Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Drivers pulled onto the right shoulder of the freeway and at least two drove to the 76 Gas Station on Central Avenue, just south of the 60 Freeway.
At 1:42 p.m., CHP officers stopped traffic at Reservoir Street to allow Caltrans workers to fill the potholes.
More rain is expected today (Jan. 14) and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Sandbags available
Sandbags and sand are available to Chino Valley residents at five fire stations.
There is no cost. Residents must bring a shovel.
In Chino, residents can visit Station 1 at 5078 Schaefer Ave.; Station 3 at 7550 Kimball Ave. (in The Preserve); and Station 7 at 5980 Riverside Drive.
In Chino Hills, residents can visit Station 2 at 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road or Station 4 at 16231 Canon Lane (in Carbon Canyon).
