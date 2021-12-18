The Chino Police Department will equip officers with protective gear to defend against rifle rounds in response to nationwide active shooter incidents and violent crimes involving suspects armed with rifles.
The Chino City Council approved the purchase of 120 kits that include steel plates, designed to stop rifle penetrationfor the Chino Police Department on Dec. 7. The city used $43,568 of federal forfeiture funds, assets obtained through the seizing of property during criminal activity, to buy the kits from Shellback Tactical, a tactical gear manufacturer.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said the steel plates provide an added level of rifle defense and are intended to supplement soft body armor. He said the kits come with “police” placards that are attached to the front and back of the carriers to help identify officers.
“Due to the versatility and portability of these kits, our officers can quickly deploy them in the field,” Chief Simmons said.
The kits will be issued to officers in early January, he said.
