San Bernardino County coroner's officials will determine the cause of death of a 17-year-old soccer player who died last Saturday after a practice at Ayala Park in Chino where temperatures were in the triple digits.
Shane Thomas, a senior at Palisades Charter High School in Pacific Palasades and member of the FC Golden State travel soccer team, died at Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino at 1:13 p.m., about an hour after he collapsed, the coroner's office said.
Temperatures reached 111 degrees in Chino last Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, and coroner's officials will try to determine if the heat played a role in the teen's death.
Thomas was practicing with FC Golden State last Saturday. "We are truly saddened by his loss and our thoughts and prayers are with his family," said FC Golden State Executive Director Jimmy Nordberg. "He was found after practice away from the field and we are all devastated here at the club."
Thomas collapsed when he was placing a bag of soccer balls into his coach's car.
A Go Fund Me page — www.gofundme.com/f/h49a6p-shane-thomas — has generated more than $38,000 for funeral costs.
Thomas, the captain of the Palisades Charter boys' soccer team, is survived by his parents and a sister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.