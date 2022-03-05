Chino is conducting a survey to help the city develop a vision and timeline for the new Chino Civic Center area between Central Avenue and Seventh Street.
A mail-in survey was sent to a random sample of residents and an online survey is available by visiting heartofchino.com.
More than 500 questionnaires have been returned.
Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro said all residents and businesses are encouraged to complete the survey so input can be shared at a future city council study session.
Information on the Downtown Civic Center master plan can be found at heartofchino.com.
