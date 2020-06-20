Chino Police will conduct a motorcycle safety enforcement operation on Friday, June 26, looking for violations made by riders and motorists that put the public at risk.
A similar enforcement operation took place June 12, police said.
Funding for motorcycle safety enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
