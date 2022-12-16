A man tied to bank robberies in San Diego and Santa Ana and a Dec. 8 robbery of a U.S. Bank in Chino was arrested Monday afternoon by the Chino Police Department.

Claudius Croiset Van Uchelen, 41, is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

(1) comment

Brian-ho
Brian-ho

Shouldve stopped while ahead

