A man tied to bank robberies in San Diego and Santa Ana and a Dec. 8 robbery of a U.S. Bank in Chino was arrested Monday afternoon by the Chino Police Department.
Claudius Croiset Van Uchelen, 41, is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Police recovered evidence tied to the three bank robberies during his arrest at 1:30 p.m. at his home in the 1100 block of Peacock Drive in San Jacinto, police said Friday.
Chino police officers were called shortly after 6 p.m. to a U.S. Bank branch in Chino on a report of a robbery.
Detectives would not disclose which of the two U.S. Bank branches in Chino the robbery took place.
“The suspect approached the bank teller and handed him a deposit bag and a note indicating it was a robbery,” Chino police said in a statement. “The suspect was seen on video surveillance fleeing on foot from the scene of the crime.”
Chino detectives investigated tips that led them to a home in San Jacinto, police said.
They conducted surveillance on a home and detained the suspect as he left his home, police said.
Mr. Van Uchelen was arrested without incident.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” police said in the statement.
Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Pry at (909) 334-3172.
