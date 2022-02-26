The Katinas

The Katinas

The Katinas, five brothers who have been making music and harmony for Jesus since their youth in their dad’s worship band, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave., south of Philadelphia Street. The brothers, Sam, Joe, Jesse and twins James and John, travel around the world sharing the Gospel through their music. The event is free.

