The San Bernardino County Clerk’s office performed its first online video marriage license and ceremony, a first for the county, and is now accepting appointments through June 29, 2020.
“While marriage services continue to be provided in-person at our office by appointment only, we are pleased to be adding online video marriage licenses with ceremonies,“ said Assessor-Recorder Bob Dutton. “The Recorder-County Clerk is committed to providing essential government services while protecting the health of the public to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Under an April 30 executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, adults are able to obtain a marriage license, at the discretion of their local county clerk, through videoconferencing. Couples who are interested in receiving these services from the San Bernardino County Clerk, must meet the following criteria:
Video Conference is only available to those couples seeking to get a marriage license and have their ceremony.
One of the parties must be a San Bernardino County Resident.
Couple must be physically in the state of California during the session.
Couple must be in the same room during the License Issuance and Ceremony.
Couple must be able to connect with both video and audio functionality via Zoom.
Couple and Witness must have the ability to access their email accounts during the session.
Witness must be available to sign the license and join the ceremony via video conference.
Guests will be permitted to join the video conference after all paperwork is completed and received by County (approximately 10 to 20 minutes after scheduled appointment).
The first online video marriage in San Bernardino took place on May 11. Chief Deputy Recorder Melissa Garcia performed the ceremony for Yucca Valley residents Trent and Crystal Bell.
To book an appointment for the online video marriage service, call 252-5651 or send an email to marriagedesk@arc.sbcounty.gov.
The County Clerk is also accepting appointments for in-person marriage licenses and ceremonies for San Bernardino County residents. Daily appointments are limited. Call 387-8306 to book an appointment.
